Shell to use Kongsberg’s energy-saving software onboard 45 LNGCs

February 23, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Shell has signed a five-year contract for the installation of Kongsberg Maritime’s JAWS (Just Add Water System) software on board 45 of the Shell-chartered LNG carriers.

Courtey of KONGSBERG

These are LNG carriers that already use the Kongsberg Maritime K-IMS Information Management System application suite.

Before the contract signing, there was a year-long trial period; Kongsberg, Shell, and Gaslog tested it onboard the LNG carrier Methane Julia Louise. They recorded the vessel’s shaft energy consumption for nine months prior to the JAWS installation. Then, they monitored throughout the year-long trial with the JAWS software onboard. The trial demonstrated that JAWS could provide a significant fuel saving for the vessel.

JAWS is a hydrodynamic optimisation program that requires no additional instrumentation. It calculates the most advantageous operating conditions in real-time based on algorithms from historic high-frequency vessel data. The system continually issues recommendations for optimal trim and draft, helping cut fuel consumption and GHG emissions. The software provides live data that allows ship and fleet managers to monitor and report emissions savings.

Meanwhile, K-IMS is a web-based solution that gives both ship crews and shore teams continual access to crucial voyage and vessel data. The provision of JAWS as an application within the K-IMS suite makes it instantly available to all K-IMS users.

The testing confirmed that the software generated substantial average energy savings of 5 per cent. This data was contrasted with performance data gathered from the sister vessel Methane Becki Anne.

As one immediate outcome of the tests, NSML (Nigeria Ship Management Limited) immediately commented to invest in JAWS software for eleven of its LNG carriers.

“JAWS has arrived at a pivotal time for shipping operations,” says Karrie Trauth, senior VP of Shell Shipping and Maritime. “When digitalisation is being recognised as a key enabler for an industry determined to cut costs, reduce emissions and enhance efficiency.”

JAWS is not only applicable to LNG shipping; Shell is currently working with Kongsberg to also include JAWS in the Kognifai Marketplace. This will allow the system to become available to ocean-going ships of all types by using the Vessel Insight infrastructure.