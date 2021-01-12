SHI delivers GasLog Galveston to GasLog

January 12, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Greece-based LNG shipper GasLog has continued the expansion of its fleet with the delivery of GasLog Galveston.

Courtesy of GasLog

The vessel capable of transporting up to 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel has been delivered at the start of January.

The vessel built by the South Korean Samsung Heavy Industries yard already departed on its maiden voyage. VesselsValue data shows the tanker docked at the Singapore LNG facility.

The newbuild features GTT’s Mark III Flex Plus containment system and WinGD’s low-pressure two-stroke (X-DF) propulsion. It was launched at the end of May last year.

It is the second vessel ordered for the deal GasLog signed with U.S. LNG exporter Cheniere. Under the agreement, both vessels will serve under seven-year charters with Cheniere.