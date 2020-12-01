SHI scores first LNG tanker order Since November 2019
South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has won an order for a liquefied natural gas carrier.
In its regulatory filing, the yard informed the order for a single LNG carrier is valued at 206.2 billion South Korean Won ($186 million).
The order was placed by a shipowner from Oceania, SHI said without disclosing further details on the buyer.
According to the filing, the vessel is scheduled for delivery by July 15, 2023.
It is the first order for an LNG carrier SHI secured since November last year when it received an order worth $1.5 billion.
