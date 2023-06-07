SHI secures DNV’s 1st D-INF(S) approval for data collection system

June 7, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has become the world’s first shipyard to receive DNV’s D-INF(S) type approval for the SVESSEL BIG data collection system.

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

SVESSEL BIG system is set to become a crucial component of SHI’s digitally enabled vessels. With D-INF(S) type approval, the onboard critical data infrastructure is verified to meet international standards (ISO 19847/19848) for reliable, safe, and efficient information sharing.

“Future vessels will be digitally enhanced and offer efficient data communication sharing and cybersecurity between ship and shore. By receiving the world’s first D-INF(S) type approval, we can provide safer, more reliable shore and ship services to shipowners and lay the foundation for the evolution of more innovative solutions,” said Jin Taek Jung, CEO of SHI.

“This partnership lays the groundwork for a safer, more connected future as together we continue to shape and lead the maritime industry’s digitalization journey,” added Remi Eriksen.

SHI has also developed SBOT, an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, and applied it to a ship design, stepping up efforts to strengthen its digitalisation.

Chatbots, which have been recently introduced in businesses with customer service work including financial and public institutions, are also being used in the shipbuilding industry.