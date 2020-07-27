Ship as a Service snaps up Comex marine unit

July 27, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

The French company Ship as a Service, a trademark of SerEnMar, has acquired the marine branch of its compatriot Comex.

The alliance with Comex has seen the establishment of a new entity – SAAS Offshore.

With expanded skills, resources and a strengthened fleet, it offers as of now expertise and action capabilities on and under the sea, in line with the requirements of blue economy stakeholders.

With this operation, Ship as a Service is now able to propose technical, economical and effective solutions for all types of operations at sea.

SAAS Offshore, the company based in Lorient, France will integrate the whole COMEX MARINE team (engineers, technicians, surveyors, sailors and ROV pilots) into the new structure.

Thanks to this reinforcement, the company will be able to carry out, even more offshore campaign.

Specifically, these include wreck search, subsea structures surveys, seabed mapping, deployment, inspection and maintenance of oceanographic sensors, sea trials support, UXO surveys, harbours and offshore structures inspections, etc.

“The new structure builds on what has made COMEX MARINE and SHIP AS A SERVICE so successful, i.e. offering missions and turnkey solutions designed and carried out by a single contractor with a strong operational culture, more results-driven than “vessel chartering,” SAAS said in a statement.