Shipbuilder delays delivery of LNG-powered Carnival Jubilee over supply-chain snags

December 12, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Carnival Jubilee will sail from Galveston, Texas on Dec. 23, 2023.

German shipbuilding group Meyer Werft has postponed the delivery of the LNG-fueled ship Carnival Jubilee, which is being built for the US-based Carnival Cruise Line.

The cruise ship is under construction at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany. Meyer has notified Carnival that due to supply chain logistics and related matters, the October 2023 delivery date has been re-set for early December 2023.

Based on the new schedule, once delivered the vessel will then transit directly to Galveston to operate the first guest cruise for the Christmas holiday, departing on Dec. 23, 2023.

The 182,800 gross tonnage Carnival Jubilee is the third ship in the Excel-class vessel series, powered by LNG. Its sister ships are Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, which are already in operation.

Carnival Cruise Line held a christening ceremony for its new flagship, Carnival Celebration, at PortMiami on 21 November.

“Carnival Cruise Line notified guests booked on the first six cruises of Carnival Jubilee that because of shipyard delays, delivery of the ship has been postponed and the first cruise will now be the Dec. 23, 2023 embarkation from Galveston, Tex.,” the company said.

Due to the delay, in total, the original Oct. 30, 2023 transatlantic journey from Southampton, UK to Galveston, and then five Caribbean sailings from Galveston have been cancelled.

“This is disappointing news, but with the notification from the shipyard, we are advising our guests as quickly as we can,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The construction of the Carnival Jubilee was launched in March 2021.

Carnival Corporation ordered these ships for its subsidiary Carnival Cruise Line, picking LNG as fuel as part of its decarbonization strategy. All three ships feature a length of 337 meters and a width of 42 meters. They have accommodation capacity for more than 5,200 passengers.