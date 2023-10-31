SHI’s machinery monitoring system gets ABS’ blessing

October 31, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) machinery health monitoring system (SMHMS) has received the ABS SMART (MHM) Tier 2 approval in principle (AIP) for machinery health monitoring.

ABS

The SMART (MHM) Tier 2 AIP is part of a larger joint development project (JDP) between SHI and ABS that aims to enhance operational safety with smart ship technology.

The system will be integrated into SHI’s proprietary SVESSEL Smart Platform as a condition-based monitoring/maintenance module. SMHMS can support main engines, generators, compressors, pumps and fan bearings with the initial application potentially installed on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

“We’re very pleased to work with ABS and thankful for the expertise involved to get the SMART (MHM) Tier 2 AIP which is the first milestone in the JDP with ABS. The JDP to enhance machinery health and safety with smart ship technology started in October 2023. Through this joint development, we expect to provide the enhanced machinery health monitoring and prediction package in the SVESSEL Smart Platform,” Hyun Joe Kim, SHI Vice President, Autonomous Ship Research Center, said.

“Collaboration between the shipbuilder and class society is essential to securing machinery health and safety as well as hull safety, and we will continue to work together with ABS to reach the SMART (MHM) Tier 3 to incorporate real-time data from machinery sensors for enhanced machinery health awareness and decision support, as the JDP progresses.”

SHI’s monitoring system is being developed in accordance with the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units.