Siem vessel set for work in Brazil

February 13, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Siem Offshore’s multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Siem Dorado is preparing to carry out a term campaign for marine geophysical service provider PXGEO in Brazil.

MPSV Siem Dorado (Courtesy of Siem Offshore)

The vessel arrived in Brazil in January.

The 2009-built Siem Dorado is of a MT 6017 MK II design and can accommodate 68 people.

The 93.6-meter long diesel electric-powered MPSV features a helideck and AHC 100 tons subsea crane.

It is worth noting that, in November 2022, Siem Offshore secured a deal for its MPSV Siem Dorado with an undisclosed client.

Siem Offshore explained that the deal would start in direct continuation with the then-current contract and that most of the work would take place outside the North Sea.