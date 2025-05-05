Back to overview
Home Subsea More subsea work for DOF vessel duo in Brazilian waters

More subsea work for DOF vessel duo in Brazilian waters

Vessels
May 5, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norway’s vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new assignment for one of its subsea operation vessels and an extension of a deal, which allows one of its flexible, large subsea construction ships to undertake work off the coast of Brazil.

Skandi Salvador; Source: DOF

The contract award for the 2007-built Skandi Achiever and the extension for the 2009-built Skandi Salvador will enable DOF’s vessel duo to support subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) projects offshore Brazil.

The first subsea vessel has won an offshore service and survey contract in support of a SURF project, with operations planned to start in early May 2025. This deal covers three campaigns in 2025.

The second ship has had its charter, service, and survey contract with Subsea7 extended until July 2025 to continue supporting SURF projects in Brazil. However, the contract foresees additional options.

With a length overall of 105.9 meters and deadweight tonnage (DWT) of 4,000 tons, the Skandi Achiever STX DSV 06 ship is designed to perform subsea operations across a wide range of water depths and environmental conditions. This vessel can accommodate 100 people.

On the other hand, the Skandi Salvador STX ROV 06 has a DWT of 3,600 tons. This contract and extension come shortly after DOF landed another job for its Skandi Hercules multi-purpose vessel in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region for subsea mooring installation services.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles