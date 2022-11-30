Siem vessel lands deal ‘primarily’ outside North Sea

November 30, 2022, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian shipping company Siem Offshore has secured a deal for one of its multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs) with an undisclosed client.

While announcing a one-year firm contract plus options for the MPSV Siem Dorado, Siem Offshore explained that this deal will start in direct continuation of the current contract and operations are expected to be “primarily” outside the North Sea. No financial details were disclosed about this deal.

Back in November 2021, the vessel won two contracts in the offshore wind sector. The first one was announced in November 2021 and included the subsea development part for an undisclosed offshore wind project. This deal was slated to start during 1Q 2022. The contract’s duration was for a firm period of up to 210 days, but it also contained additional extension options.

On the other hand, the second one was revealed later that same month. At the time, the company highlighted that this contract had already started and was expected to keep the vessel busy into the first quarter of 2022.

The 2009-built Siem Dorado is of a MT 6017 MK II design. It can accommodate 68 people. This MPSV is a 93.6-metre long diesel electric-powered vessel. It features a 100-ton heave compensated offshore crane, specially designed for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and light construction duties.