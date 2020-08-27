Silversea’s newest cruise ship aces sea trials
Silversea Cruises’ new ultra-luxury cruise ship Silver Moon successfully carried out its sea trials between 8 and 20 August.
Carrying a reduced crew of approximately 320 due to precautionary health protocols, the ship journeyed between Fincantieri’s shipyards in Ancona and Trieste, Italy, undergoing a week-long dry-dock period in the latter.
With a delivery date set for 30 October 30, Silver Moon will become the second ship to join Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet in 2020, following the delivery of Silver Origin on 3 June, Silversea Cruises, part of Royal Caribbean Group, said.
Silversea’s senior officers, external engineers, and representatives from both Fincantieri and the Royal Caribbean Group put Silver Moon through a series of preliminary tests in the Adriatic Sea – including noise, and vibration tests – for three days from 8 August.
Once the ship was out of the water in Trieste, stability tests were performed; public spaces were inspected; and engineers applied the finishing touches to the ship’s exterior, including the cleaning and painting of the hull, and the polishing of the ship’s brass propellers.
Secondary tests, including speed tests, were then carried out on the return sailing from Trieste to Ancona. Work has now recommenced on the ship’s interior, ahead of the vessel’s official delivery in October.
Launched a year ago, the 40,791-tonne Silver Moon will be the ninth ship in Silversea’s fleet. Featuring a length of 212.8 metres, the newbuild will be able to accommodate 1040 people on board.
The open loop scrubber-fitted Silver Moon incorporates the Green Star 3 Design, a goal-based additional class notation assigned to ships that are designed, built and equipped to be environmentally friendly.
