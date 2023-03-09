Silverstream’s ARU ready for MSC’s 16,000 TEU containership

March 9, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

UK-based cleantech company Silverstream Technologies has delivered a new air release unit (ARU) to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding which will be installed on a 16,000 TEU containership owned by Swiss shipping major MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company.

Silverstream Technologies

The ARU was delivered by Silvestream’s office in Shanghai which was opened in 2022. The 4-metre-long ducts will be installed under the hull of a vessel to produce Silverstream System’s patented air bubble carpet to reduce CO2 emissions.

Silverstream Technologies has pioneered air lubrication within shipping for over ten years and has invested significantly in the research and development, and testing of air lubrication for ships.

The system is said to reduce frictional resistance between the water and the hull surface, reducing fuel consumption and associated emissions by 5-10% net, depending on vessel type.

To remind, Silvestream recently revealed it completed the installation of its air lubrication system on board the 24,000 TEU containership MSC Irina.

The giant boxship is being built for MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group. Specifically, the vessel was ordered by the Chinese Bank of Communications Financial Leasing and will be chartered out to MSC.

Swiss-based container shipping giant MSC has the largest orderbook by far in the industry with over 134 containerships on order. Namely, MSC has 14 megamax ships and 22 neo-panamax ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2023, according to Alphaliner. The orders are spread between Chinese and South Korean shipbuilding majors.