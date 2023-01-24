Back to overview
Home Green marine MSC dominates the industry with record-breaking 124-ship orderbook
Premium

MSC dominates the industry with record-breaking 124-ship orderbook

January 24, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Swiss-based container shipping giant MSC has the largest orderbook by far in the industry with 124 containerships on order. Namely, MSC has 14 megamax ships and 22 neo-panamax ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2023, according to Alphaliner. The orders are spread between Chinese and South Korean shipbuilding majors. Even if some deliveries will […]

