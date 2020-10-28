Singapore to add two more LNG bunker suppliers
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) revealed plans to double the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker suppliers by February 2021.
On 28 October 2020, MPA launched a request for proposal (RFP) for companies seeking to supply LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.
As informed, MPA will issue up to two additional LNG bunker supplier licences to support growing demand for LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.
The closing date for submission of proposals to MPA is 15 December 2020. A proposal must contain an end-to-end LNG bunkering solution, which should include details about its LNG supply and delivery model, its LNG sources and its marketing plan for the sale of LNG bunker.
The award of new LNG bunker supplier licences is expected to be announced by MPA by February 2021.
The Port of Singapore currently has two licensed LNG bunker suppliers — FueLNG Pte Ltd and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte Ltd.
