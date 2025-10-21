Six industry majors unite to commercialize cost- and emission-cutting subsea flowline heating tech

Back to overview
Innovation
October 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

DeepOcean as the project owner and its five partners have launched a joint industry project to commercialize an innovative subsea flowline heating technology designed to reduce manufacturing and installation costs by up to 35% and carbon emissions by 30% through the separation of pipeline and heating installation.

Source: DeepOcean

FlowHeat is said to simplify subsea flowline heating by enabling cables installation after the pipeline is laid, as well as considers an alternative option of installing the cables in a reeled pipeline.

The system can be deployed after a pipeline has been laid and is suitable for distances of up to 30 kilometers with a potential to increase to 50 kilometers, in water depths of 3,000 meters. Deployable from all vessel types, the technology also enables heating installation using smaller remotely operating vehicles (ROVs).

According to DeepOcean, the system contributes to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions by optimizing the use of pipelines, reducing installation days, and enabling the use of smaller vessels, combined with cost reductions of up to 35% compared to traditional methods.

“The patented design represents a breakthrough in subsea pipeline heating, offering significant cost savings, improved efficiency, and environmental benefits. The key advantages include reduced topside weight, lower power consumption, and less complex installation. The cable is also repairable and enables real-time monitoring via optical fiber,” said Andries Ferla, DeepOcean’s Technology Director and Project Owner.

The project is led by DeepOcean as the project owner and is the formal recipient of funding from the Research Council of Norway, with project partners France’s energy company TotalEnergies, Norwegian state-owned energy firm Equinor, Norwegian oil & gas player Aker BP, producer of specialized coating solutions Tenaris and South Korean cable maker LS Cable & System.

Initial small-scale and thermal trials have been successful, DeepOcean said, adding that tests have demonstrated reliable cable installation across obstacles and longer distances, as well as high electrical efficiency with low topside power demand.

“After a very important phase progressing from idea to proof-of-concept, TotalEnergies is very enthusiastic to enter in a full-scale validation with this group of highly skilled specialists, for qualification of the technology. Together, we believe we can unlock longer tiebacks and access to remote reserves,” said Florent Boemare, Offshore Solutions and Technology Research Manager at TotalEnergies.

