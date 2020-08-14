Skipsteknisk designs new Arctic trawler

August 14, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Skipsteknisk has designed new Arctic trawler for Ocean Prawns which will be built by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

This new trawler is a partnership vessel between the two seafood companies Clearwater Seafoods and Ocean Prawns.

The newbuilding is of ST-119 design and will be completed in end of 2022.

The new vessel will be built at high ice class under the strict Polar Code requirements.

The vessel has an overall length of 82.3 m and a beam of 18 m. With its main dimensions, it will become the largest deep-sea trawler under Canadian flag.

The factory trawler will be outfitted with an advanced factory for processing and freezing shrimps and turbot (Greenland halibut). New robotics solutions in factory has been developed aiming to eliminate risky and demanding labour operations.

Skipsteknisk has previously designed stern trawlers for Ocean Prawns, the Ocean Tiger built at Soviknes Yard in 1997 and the Atlantic Enterprise built at Aker Langsten in 2002. Both vessels are still in operation by the same owner.