Small-scale wave energy converter deployed off Washington coast

Ocean Motion Technologies (OMT) has conducted a commercial field deployment of its small-scale wave energy technology in Puget Sound, Washington.
October 15, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

California-based Ocean Motion Technologies (OMT) has conducted a commercial field deployment of its small-scale wave energy technology in Puget Sound, Washington, in collaboration with the Ocean Research College Academy (ORCA) at Everett Community College.

Source: Ocean Motion Technologies

According to the company, the September 2025 deployment marks a milestone for its surface wave energy converter (S-WEC) system, designed to power oceanographic sensors directly from wave energy.

OMT noted that the system is operating under real-world maritime conditions and will maintain power generation for the duration of the deployment, continuing to perform effectively during high sea states.

Source: Ocean Motion Technologies
Source: Ocean Motion Technologies

 The company stated that the campaign confirms the S-WEC’s capability to deliver persistent, off-grid power at sea.

The initiative is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and its Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) under the “Powering the Blue Economy” program and the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) scheme.

OMT noted that it continues to work with commercial and research organizations to advance ocean monitoring and marine energy technologies.

