Solstad Maritime's CSV stays with DeepOcean for another year
September 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway’s Solstad Maritime has secured a contract extension for one of its construction support vessels (CSVs) with DeepOcean.

Source: Solstad Maritime

The one-year contract extension for the CSV Normand Ocean commences on January 1, 2026, in direct continuation of the current contract.

The vessel will begin a firm contract with Italian cabling company Prysmian during the first or second quarter of 2027 and run until 2032, with an additional two-year option. 

Built in 2014, Normand Ocean is an advanced DP2 subsea construction vessel equipped with a 150-ton active heave-compensated subsea crane.

The 107-meter-long vessel is owned by Solstad Maritime, in which Solstad Offshore holds an ownership share of 27,3%.

Solstad last month secured another contract with Brazilian oil & gas company Petrobras for the CSV Normand Commander.

