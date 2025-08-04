Another Solstad CSV to work for Petrobras, deal worth $108M
August 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian shipping company Solstad Offshore has secured another contract with Brazilian oil & gas company Petrobras for a construction support vessel (CSV).

Source: Solstad Offshore

The CSV Normand Commander will be on a bareboat contract from the vessel owner Solstad Maritime (SOMA) to Solstad Offshore, who holds the contract with Petrobras.

With a value of around $108 million, excluding remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, the contract will begin in the first quarter of 2026 and will have a duration of four years.

Normand Commander is of MT 6016 MK II design and was built in 2006. The vessel is 93 meters long and can accommodate 73 persons.

Of note, Solstad Offshore holds 27.3% of the shares in Solstad Maritime.

The news comes shortly after Solstad Offshore secured a contract with Petrobras for the CSV Normand Pioneer, built in 1999, as well as formal approval for an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) from its fleet to carry out a multi-year assignment with the Brazilian state-owned energy giant.

