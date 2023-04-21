Sonardyne’s new technology comes to market

April 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Sonardyne has launched its new Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for application in the offshore renewable energy, marine research and defense sectors.

Source: Sonardyne

The new Origin ADCPs feature an integrated modem for communications and positioning, new Edge processing capability and an ecosystem where apps can be written for projects.

According to Sonardyne, these innovations make the new profilers “the most advanced ADCPs available on the market.”

Geraint West, Head of Science at Sonardyne said: “This new product represents a significant advance in ocean current profiling technology. It will provide our customers with the highest quality data, specifically tailored to their needs, in the most challenging of environments.”

There are two introductions for the new Origin ADCP family, including Origin 600 and Origin 65.

Origin 600 has a five-beam configuration with a central vertical beam. Paired with a maximum sampling frequency of 4Hz on all beams, it is said to be suitable for waves and turbulence applications, as well as mean currents.

Furthermore, Sonardyne revealed that Origin 65 boasts an acoustic design that increases robustness and reduces cost. The integrated modem allows for remote actions, whilst the PIES functionality delivers high-precision time-of-flight and average in-situ sound velocity data.