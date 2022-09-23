Sonardyne opens new South East Asia HQ

September 23, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered marine technology company Sonardyne has officially opened its new South East Asia headquarters in Singapore.

The three-story facility, located at Loyang Offshore Supply Base, has been completely remodelled and refitted to meet Sonardyne’s operational needs.

It comprises offices and warehouse space, workshop and test tank, as well as visitor, break out and recreation areas, and provides offices and test facilities for Sonardyne’s sister company EIVA.

The official ceremony to open the facility was led by the recently appointed director of operations, Hwee Chin Cheng, head of sales, Jose Puig, and sales director, Steve Martin.

The UK-based company was founded in 1971 and has had offices in Singapore since 1994.

In the most recent company-related news, it was reported that Sonardyne supplied its Ranger 2 acoustic tracking technology to Ireland’s new multi-purpose marine research vessel (RV) Tom Crean.

The company is also part of a collaborative project with HydroSurv and Dynautics to demonstrate extended-range uncrewed operations using a hybrid-powered unmanned surface vessel (USV).