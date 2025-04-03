ASL wraps up initial tidal currents study in Rigolet, next phase underway

Back to overview
Research & Development
April 3, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Canada’s ASL Environmental Sciences has completed the first phase of a tidal currents study in Rigolet, Newfoundland and Labrador, in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North.

Source: ASL Environmental Sciences

According to ASL, the research supports the Nunatsiavut Energy Security Plan, which aims to explore renewable energy options and reduce diesel reliance.

Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) were initially used for current transect surveys across the study area. The devices were then deployed on moorings at three locations in the Rigolet Narrows and retrieved in September 2024. 

Findings from this initial phase helped determine optimal sites for the next deployment, which is monitoring tidal currents over a full annual cycle, ASL noted.

The second deployment was completed in the fall and is set for recovery in the summer of 2025. Data from both phases will aid in assessing tidal energy potential, optimizing turbine placement, and addressing operational challenges. A community consultation will take place upon recovery to discuss findings.

“ASL is excited to support the development of renewable marine energy infrastructure, contributing to preliminary front-end engineering design (PRE-FEED), construction planning, and site suitability assessments through excellence in physical oceanography measurement practices,” the company noted.

In January 2024, Marine Renewables Canada appointed four new members to its Board of Directors, including ASL’s Director of Metocean and Arctic Strategic Partnerships.

