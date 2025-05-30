South Korea
South Korea revises electric vessel code as part of green maritime push

May 30, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) has revised the standards for electric vessels in order to facilitate further construction and adoption of units fitted with various electric propulsion solutions.

Illustration only.

According to the Ministry, there are currently around 50 electric-powered units, including hybrid vessels, in operation in South Korea. The deployment of the ships was driven by a national strategy to promote low-carbon/low-emission maritime transportation and minimize pollution.

One part of South Korea’s efforts to respond to increasingly stringent domestic and international greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction regulations and meet the ballooning demand for electric-powered vessels was the establishment of the “Standards for Electric-powered Ships” in 2020. The framework was introduced by MOF.

Now, the ministry has decided to revise the rules of the framework and explore how electric propulsion can be further fostered in South Korea as an ‘important’ segment of its national decarbonization strategy.

As informed, the revisions, effective since May 29, 2025, include:

  • Implementation of standards for ships powered by fuel cells and portable power sources;
  • Introduction of redundancy requirements for core electric propulsion systems to boost the reliability of this type of equipment;
  • Requirement for the installation of gas detectors and fire extinguishers in battery rooms that would allow a swift response in case of fire.

In addition to this, the revised rules reportedly allow for the omission of risk assessments when constructing identical vessels. MOF has explained that the installation of non-explosion-proof electrical equipment will also be permitted, provided that certain safety conditions—such as automatic power shutdown in the event of a battery room fire—are met, thereby aligning the standards more closely with practical needs.

Riding the electric wave

Another extension of South Korea’s climate neutrality vision is the 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, which aims to advance the use of low-carbon ship technologies. The strategy is part of the country’s Act on Promotion of the Development and Distribution of Eco-Friendly Ships.

Numerous players from the country’s maritime industry have shown interest in this initiative and have endeavored to push it further.

Vinssen, a company that specializes in manufacturing decarbonization technologies, is one of them. In 2021, Vinssen pioneered Hydrogenia—a hydrogen-electric boat. The company had noted at the time that Hydrogenia was one out of at least 50 more ships that were planned to be built. It is worth noting that more recently, namely in May this year, Vinssen also clinched approval for what was described as South Korea’s ‘first’ tugboat using a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Aside from this unit, multiple firms have ridden the wave of electric propulsion in the East Asian nation. These include some of the country’s most established industry players, such as Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD), part of HD Hyundai, that introduced South Korea’s first dual-fuel, smart electric passenger ship, Ulsan Taehwa, in late 2022. The following year, HD Hyundai also unveiled a proprietary low-carbon electric propulsion system for very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

The future of electric-powered vessels in South Korea appears promising going ahead. Market sources predict that this segment is anticipated to see a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3% by 2030.

The momentum so far suggests that this ‘target’ is not unrealistic. As an example, just a few months ago, specifically in February, MOF announced that about KRW 222.3 billion (circa $152.89 million) would be allocated to support the construction (or conversion) of 81 environmentally friendly vessels.

Market projections aside, this funding initiative was cited as a ‘proactive’ step to ensure South Korea’s shipbuilding industry remains globally competitive in the emerging green marine sector.

The efforts would be staggered between the public and the private sector, MOF had elaborated, with the former building a total of 34 units comprising electric-powered or hybrid vessels, while the latter sector will reportedly receive support to construct 20 more ships to keep pace with the growing demand for future-ready vessels.

