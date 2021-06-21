Vinssen’s hydrogen-electric vessel Hydrogenia unveiled

June 21, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Vinssen’s Hydrogenia, South Korea’s first commercialised hydrogen electric boat, has been revealed at the 2021 Busan International Boat Show.

Courtesy of Danfoss Editron

The Hydrogenia is developed by South Korean shipbuilder Vinssen.

The development is part of South Korea’s 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, which wants to increase the advancement and broader use of low carbon ship technology.

The strategy is said to be a central part of the country’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The initiative has set a goal of reducing the country’s shipping greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent in the next 25 years and 70 per cent by 2050.

The vessel is powered by an electric drivetrain and sub-system from Danfoss Editron, the company that develops and manufactures power systems for heavy-duty and commercial marine vessels and vehicles.

Danfoss Editron’s electric drivetrain system includes an EMI machine, electrical inverters and DC-DC converters. The drivetrain technology enables space and weight savings.

Vinssen also plans to build another 50 boats using similar hydrogen electric technology over the next year.

Danfoss’ Head of North East Asia Steve Kim commented: “The unveiling of the Hydrogenia boat demonstrates the pivotal role we play in marine electrification, both in hydrogen and battery-powered vessels. We will continue to help South Korea achieve its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050 by contributing to the ongoing electrification of the country’s transportation industry, with a focus on its shipbuilding sector.”

Chil Han Lee, CEO of Vinssen, added: “President Moon was extremely interested in the commercialisation of the Hydrogenia vessel. If the government’s institutional and policy support for the commercialisation of hydrogen electric boats continues, it will enable South Korea to lead the world in hydrogen ship technology that will grow into a high value-added industry.”