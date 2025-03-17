Vinssen clinches green light for South Korea’s ‘first’ hydrogen fuel cell-powered tug

Vinssen
Certification & Classification
March 17, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

South Korea-based Vinssen, a maritime decarbonization-oriented technology provider, has bagged approval in principle (AiP) from compatriot classification society Korean Register (KR) for the country’s ‘first’ tugboat using a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Credit: Vinssen

According to Vinssen, which primarily focuses on electric and hydrogen hybrid propulsion systems, the AiP—secured in late February this year—is a “major step” in promoting the application of decarbonization technologies to high-carbon-emitting vessels, like tugs.

The go-ahead from Korean Register follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that Vinssen inked with compatriot ship design, retrofit and maritime infrastructure engineering company KR Engineering (KRE) in June 2024.

As per KRE, the joint project’s overarching goal is the development of sustainable technological solutions, such as electric propulsion tugboats (aiming for a 45-ton bollard pull), in line with both the net zero by (or around) 2050 target set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as well as the South Korean government.

Within the scope of this endeavor, Vinssen’s role is to manufacture the eco-friendly hydrogen fuel cell propulsion systems, while KRE is in charge of handling the vessel’s base performance and layout engineering.

The project partners explained that the 2,700 kW hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric tug would store excess electricity generated by the fuel cells in batteries for low-load operations, allowing the unit to be ready for future energy demands.

What is more, it is understood that, during high-output scenarios, the stored energy from the batteries can supplement the fuel cell’s power to ensure ‘stable’ and ‘efficient’ propulsion.

Representatives from Vinssen have highlighted that the propulsion system was created to meet both current and future environmental regulations.

The company’s ship Hydrogenia is believed to be South Korea’s inaugural commercialized hydrogen electric boat. Unveiled in June 2021, the vessel was described as a link in the chain of the nation’s 2030 Green Ship-K Promotion Strategy, focused on supporting the use of low-carbon solutions in maritime transportation.

As elaborated, Vinssen has also made efforts to strengthen its foothold in other regions, as well. To remind, in 2022, French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) and the EcoLabs Centre of Innovation for Energy (EcoLabs) at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) joined forces with the company to ‘advance’ the commercialization of environmentally friendly marine propulsion solutions in both Singapore and South Korea.

The following year, namely in December 2023, it was revealed that Vinssen, in partnership with Shell Singapore, Seatrium Limited, Penguin International, and Air Liquide Singapore, had tested and handed over a hydrogen fuel system for a trial project that aims to test this alternative fuel as a marine energy source.

