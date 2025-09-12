South Korean IMO Type-C tank design for eco-friendly fuels secures KR approval

Back to overview
Certification & Classification
September 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

South Korean ship makers HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) have received approval from Korean Register (KR) for their IMO Type-C tank as part of efforts to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly fuels such as LNG, ammonia, and hydrogen.

The South Korean trio said they designed the tank to address critical challenges of achieving both efficiency and safety in storing and transporting these alternative fuels under high-pressure and cryogenic conditions, and in particular, for small and medium-sized gas carriers and bunkering vessels.

The approval in principle (AiP) issued on September 10 covers their IMO Type-C tank design with engineering critical assessment (ECA) methods applied from the early stage.

According to the companies, this methodology enables the prediction of crack propagation in metallic structures and provides a structural safety analysis throughout the tank’s operational lifetime under real service conditions

As part of the project, HD Hyundai Mipo evaluated the structural and fatigue strength of the tank, while HD KSOE led the tank design and structural integrity assessment. KR conducted a comprehensive review of the design in accordance with its classification rules and international regulations, which enabled the issuance of the AiP.

LEE Dong-jin, Executive Vice President of HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “Through this collaboration, we have further enhanced the design competitiveness of gas carriers and bunkering vessels. By establishing an objective framework to verify the long-term reliability of tank structures, we are able to actively address the diverse needs of the market. We will continue to build on our experience and expertise to consolidate our leadership in the eco-friendly fuel transport sector.”

Kim Han-se, Senior Vice President of HD KSOE’s SD Business Unit, commented: “The joint development has strengthened the robustness of independent tank design and is expected to enhance competitiveness in the high-value, eco-friendly vessel market. We will work to pursue technological innovation to ensure the safe and efficient transport of alternative fuels while reinforcing the global competitiveness of the shipbuilding industry.”

