Back to overview
Home Green Marine DNV okays HD Hyundai Mipo’s ammonia dual-fuel medium gas carrier with FWD accommodation

DNV okays HD Hyundai Mipo’s ammonia dual-fuel medium gas carrier with FWD accommodation

Certification & Classification
September 15, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norway-based classification society DNV has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) to South Korean shipbuilding company HD Hyundai Mipo for an ammonia dual-fuel medium gas carrier (MGC) design featuring a forward (FWD) accommodation layout.

Credit: DNV

As disclosed, the vessel concept relocates the crew accommodation block to the fore section, providing additional usable space on board. According to DNV, this enables the application of environmentally friendly technologies, such as carbon capture and storage units, alternative fuels, or other energy efficiency or emission reduction solutions. The design reportedly accommodates space for installing an ammonia dual-fuel propulsion system and carbon capture equipment, while providing flexibility for integrating future technology solutions to comply with the shipping industry’s evolving environmental regulations.

D.J. Lee, Executive Vice President / Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “This innovative design reflects our commitment to delivering solutions that address customer needs and global sustainability targets. Working with DNV, we aim to accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies for a greener maritime industry.”

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager for Korea & Japan at DNV, noted: “One of the challenges associated with alternative fuels and energy efficiency enhancing technologies is optimizing design for the space required for onboard installation. As the energy transition gathers momentum, we are seeing innovators like HD Hyundai Mipo see where they can try to optimize designs to maximize the economic potential of a vessel, while giving owners the flexibility to utilize the last in green solutions. We are very pleased to award this AiP to HD Hyundai Mipo and look forward to a productive and deepening cooperation.”

In other news, HD Hyundai Mipo and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) received approval from the Korean Register (KR) for their IMO Type-C tank as part of efforts to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly fuels such as LNG, ammonia, and hydrogen. Furthermore, HD Hyundai Mipo received an AiP from classification society ABS for its design development of a 30,000 cbm LNG carrying and bunkering vessel.

The shipbuilding company also entered a collaboration with Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine Division and Germany’s engine maker Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions) to develop a next-generation ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier. In addition, together with UK classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR), it revealed a joint development project (JDP) to design a 22,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessel.

READ MORE

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles