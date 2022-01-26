DP World partners Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

January 26, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dubai-based port operator DP World has entered into a strategic partnership with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping to reinforce its commitment to sustainability.

Photo: DP World

Launched in 2020 as an independent, not-for-profit organisation, the center is undertaking intensive research and development to find practical ways to decarbonize the maritime industry through several global initiatives.

As a partner, DP World is committing to long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero-carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry.

As informed, the Emirati multinational logistics company will make several of its specialists available to the center in Copenhagen to provide insights to end-to-end supply chains and help demonstrate and test new solutions across the value chain in a live setting.

In welcoming the new member to the center, Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said:

“Decarbonizing the maritime industry is changing an entire business system and it requires completely new supply chains and structures.”

“DP World brings extensive … expertise in integrated logistics and infrastructure, and they have a deep understanding of the complexity we are facing. Their proactive response to addressing climate change and strong sustainability focus is very aligned with our mission.”

“DP World moves 10 per cent of global cargo and we are excited to be working alongside other leading organisations committed to a collaborative approach to solving the challenges of achieving zero-carbon economies,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, commented.

“Our Marine Services business including the Unifeeder Group, represent almost 75% of our carbon footprint through their fleet of vessels and working with the center is an important part of developing solutions as we pursue our own net zero target by 2040.”