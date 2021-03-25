Seaspan joins Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

March 25, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Seaspan Corporation has signed a Partnership Agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping setting the course to develop carbon-neutral solutions and new alternative fuels.

“Seaspan will be contributing through secondment of our experts, as well as providing test capacity on our vessels. Peter Jackson, Vice-President Projects & Technology will also sit on the Center’s Advisory Board, lending his strategic and technical guidance to Center activities,” Seaspan said.

Several industry majors including Total, Alfa Laval, Norden and Haldor Topsoe have joined the center over the past three months.

The center was established in June 2020 by Maersk, ABS, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens Energy.

The initiative is focusing on the development of new fuel types and technologies as the industry charts its path toward achieving the IMO 2050 target.

“The center exemplifies the type of industry-wide collaboration that is required to achieve significant change. We’re excited to contribute our expertise, and to learn and benefit from the knowledge of our partners as we work to collectively develop the future of shipping,” Torsten Holst Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan Corporation, noted.

Being a globally regulated industry, shipping has an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels, Seaspan believes.

However, these changes will require large-scale and systemic change within the industry.

“Seaspan is proud to work together with our industry colleagues to take up the challenge,” the company added.