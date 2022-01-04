Spotted: 3 LNG carriers meet in the Port of Rotterdam

January 4, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Three LNG carriers in a row were spotted in the Nijlhaven on the morning of 3 January 2022, which is unique for the Port of Rotterdam.

Courtesy of Kees Torn

While the LNG Rosenrot and Georgiy Brusilov were at the terminal, the British Sponsor departed from the Port of Rotterdam.

The LNG Rosenrot is a newbuild 174,000 cubic metres LNG tanker that MOL and Itochu jointly ordered. In 2021, it entered into a transportation service contract with Uniper Global Commodities, 100 per cent owned by Uniper. On the other hand, 172,600 cubic metres Georgiy Brusilov is a Dynagas-owned ice-class LNG carrier. Thirdly, British Sponsor is a 174,000 cubic metres LNG carrier sailing under the UK flag.

Thus, harbor spotter Kees Torn recorded for the first time three LNG tankers in the port in one photo.

Furthermore, LNG carriers have been coming and going for several weeks now. This has everything to do with the relatively high European gas price, the port reports.

In the first half of 2021, the transshipment of LNG (liquefied natural gas) in the port of Rotterdam actually decreased from 3.9 million tonnes to 3.7 million tonnes.

In addition, two ships are also waiting in the anchorage area in the North Sea, which is where LNG tankers come.