Port of Rotterdam pens green hydrogen deal with Tasmania

December 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Port of Rotterdam Authority and the goverment of Tasmania will jointly look into the feasibility of future exports of green hydrogen from Bell Bay to the Dutch port.

Courtesy of TasPorts

The parties specifically signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). It follows a recent visit from Woodside Energy and Marubeni Corporation to Tasmania; a visit which looked into a partnership for green hydrogen production at Bell Bay.

Tasmania has a goal to produce green hydrogen domestically in the near term. It also wants to be an H2 exporter by 2027. It has already lodged a funding submission for Bell Bay as part of Australia’s $464 million regional program.

This is the only location in Australia currently appropriate for producing 100 per cent renewable electricity all the time. This electricity can then serve green hydrogen production.

Cooperations like this one help promote the deployment of H2 technologies and open up future export markets.

The Port of Rotterdam plans to become a major green hydrogen import hub as well. It plans hydrogen supply chains into northwest Europe.

Allard Castelein, CEO of Port of Rotterdam, said: “We’re looking all over the world for countries and companies that could export green H2 on an industrial scale before 2030. Tasmania could very well be one of these. Once we have jointly established the feasibility, the next step would be to get private companies aligned to try to set up trade lanes between Tasmania and Rotterdam.”

In conclusion, ambassador of the Netherlands to Australia Marion Derckx added: “The MoU between Tasmania and the Netherlands signifies an important step in our mutual ambitions to accelerate the transition towards a non-carbon energy society.”