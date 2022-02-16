Spotted: Asyad’s ship directly connects Oman with Singapore and Malaysia

February 16, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

The container vessel owned by Asyad Shipping, a member of logistics provider Asyad Group, has arrived at Sohar port, located midway between Muscat and Dubai, as the first of a new direct twice-monthly Asyad Line service connecting Singapore and Malaysia with Oman.

The new service connects the direct container lines between Singapore and the wider Gulf region and is the first to directly connect Singapore and Malaysia with Oman.

It is a part of Asyad’s support for key trade routes used by exporters, importers, freight forwarders and other trade partners.

Asyad Shipping container vessel at Sohar port (Source: Asyad group)

The arrival of the 4,250 TEU vessel marks the beginning of the service which is expected to greatly reduce journey times and offer competitive transhipment rates through Sohar port, in Oman.

Direct services to China, South Korea, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan and the wider Gulf region are already provided, affording southeast Asian partners swift and easy access to new markets in the Gulf, the Middle East and East Africa.

With an anticipated total throughput of 100,000 TEUs annually, Asyad’s vessel is one of two Omani-owned vessels operating this route. It is equipped with refrigerated containers specially designed to transport food and other perishable items.

As explained, this will allow Asyad Line ships to combine cargo from ports in Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka for shorter shipping times and more competitive rates for customers and traders in Oman and those using Sohar as a gateway to the rest of the world.

“The new Singapore and Malaysia services are an important step forward in securing Asyad and Oman’s position as a global logistics leader and gateway to growing consumer markets, it serves to demonstrate that Asyad offers one of the most competitive, advanced, efficient and technologically-integrated logistics solutions worldwide”, said Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, the group’s CEO.

Asyad Shipping’s CEO, Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, added: “We are delighted to be directly connecting Oman and in particular the port of Sohar, with key Southeast Asian growth markets and providing exciting new opportunities to Asyad Shipping’s existing and future customers.”

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: