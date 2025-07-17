yellow wave buoy in open sea
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy Solar-powered buoy network to enhance coastal data across Australia

Solar-powered buoy network to enhance coastal data across Australia

Business Developments & Projects
July 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Researchers at the University of Western Australia (UWA) have launched a national network of solar-powered wave buoys to improve data on wave-driven processes and coastal change.

Source: the University of Western Australia

The network, part of the Integrated Marine Observing System (IMOS) Coastal Wave Buoys Facility, is led by Mike Cuttler and Professor Ryan Lowe from UWA’s School of Earth and Environment and UWA Oceans Institute. 

According to the UWA, at least one buoy has been deployed in every Australian state, with additional units co-invested by regional partners.

Related Article

“Australia has one of the longest coastlines in the world. Our coastal zone is also where many of us live, work and play and we know over 87 per cent of Australians live within 50 kilometres of the coast, with further growth predicted in coming decades,” Cuttler said. 

“Climate and human development are changing our coastal systems at an unprecedented rate and more data is needed for planning to avoid or mitigate changes and sustainably manage this precious resource.”

The 23 new wave buoys complement existing nearshore and offshore infrastructure operated by federal and state agencies and universities. Partners in the network include the Western Australian Marine Science Institution, WA Departments of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation, Primary Industries and Regional Development, Tidal Moon, Kimberley Marine Research Station, and several local governments.

According to UWA, deployed at sites of depths varying from 10 to 70 meters, the solar-powered buoys measure wave height, direction, period, and water temperature. Designed for easy deployment, they provide near-real-time data needed to improve marine forecasts and support coastal operations.

Data collected by the buoys is accessible via AusWaves, a national web portal developed by Cuttler that merges data from IMOS buoys and regional systems into a single platform.

“Through visual displays and the ability to download wave and surface temperature data, this new website will enable wider uptake of the data around Australia,” Cuttler noted.

Both real-time and delayed datasets are also accessible via the IMOS Australian Ocean Data Network (AODN) portal.

In October 2024, In October, Blue Economy CRC unveiled a report, led by UWA, outlining seven key recommendations to drive the advancement of Australia’s wave energy industry.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles