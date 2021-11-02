STATS Group extends footprint in Australian pipeline market

November 2, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based STATS Group has set up a new Australian entity to support its drive in the country’s pipeline integrity market.

The pipeline technology specialist also plans to invest up to two million $AUD in workshop facilities and intervention equipment.

According to STATS, the company is recruiting local field and workshop technicians and a lead project engineer to support an increase in demand for the group’s services.

STATS Group subsea clamp and hot tap diver training prior to mobilisation in Australia (Source: STATS Group)

“In 2021, on behalf of major operators, STATS has completed two 12” BISEP (double block and bleed isolation) intervention projects in Darwin, Northern Territory, four 14” BISEP workscopes in Perth, and in Victoria’s Bass Strait provided an 18” subsea hot tap clamp with 12” branch and subsea hot tapping services, and a 20” Remote Tecno Plug isolation on an offshore platform”, the company said.

The new Perth facility is expected to represent STATS’ intervention hub for the Asia Pacific (APAC) clients, making it easier to ship equipment between key markets, minimising freight costs and reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

“We are well established in the Australian energy sector and have an extensive track record of completed projects, so the next natural step was to strengthen our physical presence, and establishing a formal entity along with this significant investment is being widely welcomed by our customers and suppliers”, said STATS Group’s regional manager for APAC, Gareth Campbell.

“Our well-established policy is to invest in local infrastructure – both human and equipment and facilities – and if Covid-19 taught us anything, it was the value of being in-country and to be able to respond quickly to the crisis. This is what clients are looking for and expect, and this new facility and local expertise can only improve further our response times“.