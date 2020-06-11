Stena Bulk develops new LNG-fueled tanker
- Infrastructure
Shipping company Stena Bulk unveiled its product and chemical tanker prototype, the IMOFlexMAX, featuring dual-fuel LNG engines.
The company noted the vessel is able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 25 per cent compared to modern product tankers.
The vessel, designed by Stena Bulk to meet the current and future needs of liquid bulk shipping, is a further development of its current IMOIIMAX design, the company said.
It has been designed by naval architects at sister company Stena Teknik.
The vessels will be equipped with Flettner rotors and solar panels to harvest energy from wind and sunlight. They will be powered by efficient dual-fuel engines that can run on LNG as well as conventional low-sulfur fuels using today’s newest technology, but also open the way for further development of alternatives with consideration to trade lanes and customers’ expectations.
The basic concept of the IMOFlexMax will allow for a reduction of local SOX, NOX and particle emissions, as well as greenhouse gas emissions.
With the combined fuel and energy efficiencies, Stena believes it will be able to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 25 per cent with a potential to reach up to 45 per cent compared to modern product tankers run by low-sulfur fuel oil.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 days ago
Equinor testing new LNG-powered shuttle tankers
Norwegian energy giant Equinor is testing two newbuild liquefied natural gas-powered shuttle tankers...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: 3 days ago
Russian LNG-fueled Aframax tanker ready for sea trials
The first Russian Aframax tanker, the LNG-fueled Vladimir Monomakh is ready to start sea trials. ...Posted: 3 days ago
-
Posted: 7 days ago
Gasum bunkers Heerema’s LNG-fueled Sleipnir
The Nordic energy company Gasum completed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering for Heerema’s Slei...Posted: 7 days ago
-
Posted: 10 days ago
Klaveness: CLEANBU vessel Barracuda makes 1st switch from dry cargo to jet fuel
Klaveness Combination Carriers’ (KCC) CLEANBU vessel MV Barracuda completed last week the firs...Posted: 10 days ago