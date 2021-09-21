Stena Line, Frederikshavn to launch world’s 1st large fossil-free ferries by 2030

September 21, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line, Frederikshavn Municipality, and the Port of Frederikshavn have sealed a deal aiming to accelerate the transformation of the transport sector by deploying two battery-powered ferries by 2030.

As disclosed, the Stena Elektra ferries will be “the world’s first fossil fuel free roll-on/roll-off (RoPax) vessels of their size”, measuring approximately 200 metres in length, with a capacity of 3,000 lane meters and 1,000 passengers. They will be battery-driven with a capacity of around 60-70 MWh and deployed on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route.

“We are already ten years ahead of the international shipping industry’s target for reducing carbon dioxide emissions, but with Stena Elektra we are taking another big step on Stena Line’s sustainable journey, on the road to a completely fossil fuel free operation,” said Stena Line’s CEO Niclas Mårtensson, who is also a member of the Swedish Government’s Commission for Electrification.

Onshore infrastructure, such as sustainable charging facilities, also need to be developed. Under the agreement, the Port of Frederikshavn will secure the necessary infrastructure and its surroundings on the Danish side, so that the vessels can be charged in the port.

The partners have committed to take their share of the responsibility for making Gothenburg-Frederikshavn “the world’s first fossil fuel free ferry line of its kind”.

The ferry operator has earlier launched the Tranzero Initiative together with the Volvo Group, Scania and the Port of Gothenburg. The aim is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions linked to the Port of Gothenburg by 70% by 2030.

In 2018 Stena Line took the first step on their battery journey and invested in battery hybrid power on Stena Jutlandica, currently operating on the Gothenburg-Frederikhavn route. This has so far resulted in a reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 1,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to the annual emissions of 600 passenger cars, Stena Line noted.

The company’s ambition is to reduce its total carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and the new Stena Elektra ferries are expected to play an important role in getting there, the company concluded.