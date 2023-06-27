Stena Line partners with Wärtsilä to convert vessels to methanol

June 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Swedish ferry operator Stena Line has hired technology group Wärtsilä to convert some of its vessels to operate with methanol fuel.

Image credit: Stena Line

The conversions will include the fuel supply system and engine modifications, as well as integrating the new installations with the ships’ existing systems. The contracts were booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in June 2023.

“As we continue to implement our strategy to decarbonize all our operations, we see methanol as a strong alternative fuel that will help us deliver on our strategy to decarbonize all our operations and contribute to future green corridors where we operate. The positive experience we have from running the Stena Germanica on methanol will be valuable when taking the next stop on this journey,” says Ian Hampton, Stena Line.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Stena Germanica runs on recycled methanol Posted: over 2 years ago

Wärtsilä said that as methanol is one of the key components of decarbonization in the maritime industry, this contract will equip the vessels with unmatched fuel flexibility, thus marking an important milestone in Stena Line’s journey towards becoming a leader in sustainable shipping.

Methanol is a liquid fuel at ambient temperature and pressure, which makes it easier to use than other alternative fuels that require cooling or pressurization. It can be used in existing diesel engines, making the conversion process much less expensive than other alternative fuels.

Converting ferries for methanol fuel will enable them to be compliant with various existing and upcoming regulations, including the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), FuelEU Maritime, and IMO 2050 GHG reduction target.

“We have had close cooperation with Stena Line for many years and we are pleased to be supporting them again in this important conversion project. Like Stena Line, Wärtsilä is committed to making decarbonized shipping operations a reality, and we have invested heavily in developing our engine portfolio to be capable of utilizing carbon neutral and zero-carbon fuels,” commented Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä’s Marine Power business.

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply package will include fuel tank instrumentation and valves, transfer pumps, low-pressure pump skid, fuel valve trains, Methanol Fuel Pump Units and the automation of the system, engine conversions, and automation upgrade for the engine control room.



The conversions are scheduled to take place in 2025.