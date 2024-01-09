Stena RoRo orders dual-fuel hybrid E-Flexer for Corsica Linea

January 9, 2024, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo has placed an order for a dual-fuel RoPax-class E-Flexer vessel which will be operated by French ferry operator Corsica Linea.

Stena RoRo

As informed, the ship will be constructed at Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). Stena RoRo currently has thirteen confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called New Max RoRo vessels at the CMI Jinling.

The E-Flexer series is based on a concept with larger vessels than today’s standard RoPax ferries, and is very flexible. The vessels’ engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on LNG, conventional marine fuel (MGO) or biodiesel.

The vessels have been designed in line with future environmental requirements and, through their technical design, can meet both existing and future international requirements by a wide margin, according to the shipowner.

The ships will be designed with the classification society notation “Battery power” which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026 to Corsica Linea and will operate between Marseille and Corsica. This is Stena RoRo’s thirteenth vessel in the E-Flexer series and the first to be delivered to the Mediterranean region.

“The arrival of this new LNG vessel in the fleet is a strong signal that is in line with the ambitious course set for Corsica Linea the coming years: to become the most modern shipping company in the Mediterranean by 2030. This new and highly efficient ship will be an important factor in our green transition and a part of our objective to reduce our CO2 emissions with 40 % by 2030,” said Pierre-Antoine Villanova, CEO of CORSICA Linea.

“This ship is a further development of our previous RoPax concepts, where the focus on sustainability and future-proofing has been a top priority,” stated Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo.

“Through the further development and optimization of the hull shape in combination with multi-fuel engines and battery hybrid technology, ordering new vessels will be the most important and powerful measure to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping in the future.”

To remind, last February CMI Jinling Weihai started construction of twelfth E-Flexer RoPax vessel for Stena RoRo. It will be chartered by Brittany Ferries.