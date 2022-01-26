Stena RoRo’s new LNG-fueled ships to run on Wärtsilä tech

January 26, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Swedish ferry operator Stena RoRo has selected Finnish technology group Wärtsilä to provide a broad scope of power solution for three new LNG-fueled Ro-Pax vessels.

Courtesy of Stena RoRo

Three new LNG-fuelled Ro-Pax vessels are under construction at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. They will operate with Wärtsilä engines and propulsion machinery.

Each vessel is a part of a series of E-Flexer class ferries that Stena RoRo ordered for European line service. For each ship, Wärtsilä will supply:

Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines;

Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines;

two gearboxes;

two controllable pitch propellers (CPP);

the tunnel thrusters, and the fuel gas supply system.

Having a single supplier of a large scope package provides multiple benefits. These include system compatibility and seamless interfacing during the procurement phase of the project. This notably lessens the risk of project delays, says Wärtsilä.

“(Wärtsilä’s) experience and leading know-how in LNG technologies is especially important to us as we move to decarbonise our services,” said Per Westling from Stena RoRo.

LNG bridges the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future zero-carbon alternatives yet to come. Both Wärtsilä and Stena Line fully support this as a decarbonisation strategy.

The tech company is working closely with Stena RoRo to ensure that one of the vessels meets DNV’s Silent-E class notification.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Brittany Ferries’ 2nd LNG-fueled E-Flexer delivered Posted: about 1 month ago

Wärtsilä will also supply the ships with Nacos navigation and automation, as well as integrated control alarm and monitoring system MCS Platinum together with the performance monitoring system. The vessels will also feature Wärtsilä’s Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System.

The equipment’s delivery to the yard starts in the last quarter of 2022. The shipyard will deliver the ships in 2024 and 2025.

Stena RoRo leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both to other Stena companies and third parties.