Stinger partners with Houston Mechatronics

October 28, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Norwegian subsea solutions provider Stinger and Houston Mechatronics Inc. (HMI) have entered into a collaboration agreement.

Stinger said it aims to become the go-to provider of light weight, smart and fast deployable underwater drones for resident applications with semi-autonomous and autonomous characteristics.

The company specifically targets intervention, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services for energy, telecom, aquaculture, mining, renewables markets.

It also considers its vehicle and associated software platform suitable for the defense market.

Houston Mechatronics, Inc (HMI) has developed and is also now commercializing one of the subsea industry’s most interesting robotic platforms.

Aquanaut includes the capability of inspection and manipulation into one untethered solution operating in full or supervised autonomy mode.

HMI will provide Aquanaut as well as the necessary services needed to target and execute inspection, repair, and maintenance operations within the Norwegian Oil & Gas market and Stinger will add Aquanaut capabilities to its existing IRM services business.

In 2021 Aquanaut will be in Norway finalizing product qualifications in order to be ready for commercial applications in 2022.

Bjarte Langeland, CEO of Stinger, stated:

“Stinger challenges traditional and cost-driving habits in the industry. We are in a strong expansion, focusing on innovative underwater technology, with a low environmental footprint. We are now entering into a collaboration with Houston Mechatronics to introduce the groundbreaking Aquanaut technology for Underwater Intervention Drones in Norway. Houston Mechatronics complements our own robots / drones and through this collaboration we offer our customers a wider product range.”