Stockholm Norvik Port opens for business
Stockholm Norvik Port, Sweden’s newest major port, has opened on time and on budget despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The entire Stockholm Norvik Port is now operational, with a container terminal that opened in May and a RoRo terminal that opened in November.
“Now that all of Stockholm Norvik Port is finally completed, we can offer substantially greater capacity and opportunities for our customers to grow. We can also offer our customers improved service in the form of greater possibilities to store and transfer cargo, as well as eco-efficient alternatives to transport goods to and from Stockholm,” explains Johan Wallén, Chief Commercial Officer at Ports of Stockholm.
Stockholm Norvik Port provides Ports of Stockholm with increased capacity for more and larger vessels. More goods can therefore be transported directly to the Stockholm region, where half of Sweden’s consumption takes place. If imported goods arrive directly in the Stockholm region by ship, instead of arriving at ports in the south of Sweden, congestion is eased on the busy roads and railways.
Construction of Stockholm Norvik Port started in 2016, with more than 200 contractors were involved in the project. The entire port cost SEK 3.8 billion.
Stockholm Norvik Port covers 44 hectares and is located 50 km south of Stockholm. The port consists of two parts. One part of the port is the container terminal that replaces the CTF container terminal at Frihamnen Port. The container terminal is operated by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 52 ports in 27 countries. The other part of the port is a RoRo terminal for rolling goods that is operated by Ports of Stockholm.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Stena Line moves to new terminal at Stockholm Norvik Port
Swedish ferry company Stena Line moves its Nynäshamn ferry terminal to the newly built Stockholm Nor...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Swedish ports, Hutchison and Wallenius partner up on sustain
Ports of Stockholm, Hutchison Ports Stockholm, Mälarhamnar and Wallenius Marine have partnered up on...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 9 days ago
Ports of Stockholm to connect cruise ships to onshore power
Ports of Stockholm has been awarded funding from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency and the...Posted: 9 days ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Sweden’s newest freight port opens for business
Sweden’s newest freight port Stockholm Norvik Port has been commissioned into service having welcome...Posted: 6 months ago