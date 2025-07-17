ITS
ITS embarks on $365M expansion project at Port of Long Beach

Business Developments & Projects
July 17, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

International Transportation Service (ITS), a container terminal operator in the US Port of Long Beach, has launched a ‘transformative’ $365 million terminal expansion project.

Courtesy of ITS

As explained, the South Slip Fill Project will support some of the world’s largest containerships and deliver long-term benefits to the local economy.

When completed in 2028, the larger ITS terminal at the Port of Long Beach will effectively increase cargo-handling capacity up to 50 percent and position ITS for long-term growth at one of the world’s busiest ports.

“This project strengthens America’s supply chain by investing in infrastructure the right way—using local labor and U.S.-made materials,” Kim Holtermand, Chief Executive Officer, ITS Long Beach, highlighted.

“We’re not just preparing for the future—we’re building it here, at home.”

“ITS has been a powerful force for environmental stewardship in our green port by modernizing terminal operations and moving more cargo containers by rail. They’ve been great partners in our mission to lead green and we look forward to more great things to come,” Bonnie Lowenthal, Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President, said.

“Congratulations to the ITS team on this momentous occasion as we break ground to make ground.”

“ITS’ commitment to further greening its operations, increasing capacity and strengthening its ties to the Port of Long Beach is even stronger than it was nearly 20 years ago, when it became our first to sign a green lease,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach CEO, commented.

“By ‘building more America now,’ ITS is also building more land for the Port of Long Beach while expanding capacity and driving efficiency on its terminal.”

A key part of the project is a 560-foot extension of the existing quay (wharf). This critical upgrade, which begins with filling in a 19-acre “horseshoe” gap at the terminal, will allow ITS to simultaneously berth up to two 18,000 TEU container vessels, a major step forward in handling the next generation of ultra-large ships and increasing overall terminal throughput.

Scheduled to begin in July 2025, the project will be delivered by the Dutra / Griffith Company Joint Venture, with a strong focus on domestic sourcing and regional job creation.

The South Slip Fill Project will create more than three years of consistent employment for local workers, union trades, and small businesses.

“This project positions ITS and the Port of Long Beach to meet global shipping demands while keeping the economic and environmental benefits right here in the U.S,” Holtermand added.

The wharf expansion project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the ITS Long Beach terminal. Prior improvements include the first on-dock rail system at the Port of Long Beach and the addition of five new electric ship-to-shore cranes capable of serving the largest containerships.

In related news, the Port of Long Beach managed to significantly drive down emissions from port-related sources since launching its sustainability programs two decades ago.

Since 2005, these measures have cut 92% of diesel particulate matter, 71% of nitrogen oxides and 98% of sulfur oxides, while container traffic has risen 20% during the same period.

