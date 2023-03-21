Stolt Tankers buys two fuel-efficient chemical tankers

March 21, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian tanker operator Stolt Tankers, a subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen, has decided to purchase two fuel-efficient stainless steel chemical tankers.

As informed, two 15,000 dwt ships were built in 2018 and 2019 respectively. The tankers will be named Stolt Condor and Stolt Tucan and join Stolt Tankers’ Inter-Caribbean service (SNICS).

These modern ships will be retrofitted with propellor boss cap fins (PBCFs), variable frequency drives, torque thrust meters and KWh meters to make them more fuel efficient and lower their carbon footprint.

Further terms of the purcase were not disclosed.

Stolt Tankers’ company-wide sustainability initiatives have recently borne fruit, with Stolt Tankers achieving a gold rating in its EcoVadis sustainability assessment based on international standards including the Global Reporting Initiative and the United Nations Global Compact.

“These are modern, fuel-efficient ships and will further lower the age profile of our fleet,” Lucas Vos, President, Stolt Tankers, said.

The company also expects that the move will improve Stolt Tankers’ service offering and capability in the US Gulf and Caribbean markets.

Stolt Tankers expects to take delivery of the vessels in the second quarter of 2023.

Last year, as part of its sustainability and decarbonisation efforts, the Norwegian company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Dutch Port of Rotterdam Authority and Vopak terminal Botlek to conduct a six-month feasibility study for the use of shore-based power for chemical tankers calling at the terminal.

Furthermore, the firm signed an agreement with compatriot technology company Yara Marine Technologies to equip more tankers with Yara Marine’s FuelOpt propulsion optimisation technology.