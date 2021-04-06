Stolt Tankers trials sustainable biofuel on Atlantic crossing

April 6, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Tanker operator Stolt Tankers, part of Stolt-Nielsen Limited, is partnering with biofuels provider GoodFuels to trial the use of a marine biofuel produced from sustainable and certified feedstocks.

As informed, the trial will take place on board the 37,000 dwt chemical tanker Stolt Inspiration as it travels from Rotterdam, the Netherlands to Houston, the USA.

Image by Stolt Tankers

The trial is designed to assess the viability of the future use of biofuels in both engines and boilers, and will test the fuel’s impact on consumption, power and reliability.

The ship’s management team and crew on board will manage the trial to ensure complete operational safety and optimal performance.

“This is just one of the areas that we are exploring as the industry moves towards a carbon-neutral future. We are committed to working with other leaders to explore innovative technologies including biofuels, hydrogen, wind, ammonia and methanol, to reduce our environmental footprint,” Lucas Vos, President Stolt Tankers, commented.

Bunkering for the trial was completed at the end of last week at the Port of Rotterdam, where the Stolt Inspiration received the biofuel which is derived from feedstocks such as used cooking oil, tallow and waste animal fats.

The fuel has the potential to deliver a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction of between 80 and 90% compared to fossil fuel equivalents. The biofuel used is functionally equal to petroleum-derived marine fuels, and no modifications to the engine or the fuel infrastructure were required.

“We believe passionately in the tanker segment’s sustainability vision, and we’re proving that advanced biofuels can have an immediate impact in reducing emissions,” Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, said.

“By supplying a credible low-carbon alternative to Stolt Tankers, together we’re marking another vital step towards advancing the uptake of marine biofuels while also supporting the wider maritime industry in meeting its decarbonisation goals.”

The trial supports Stolt Tankers’ focus on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the IMO’s target to reduce the total annual GHG emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.

Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of 152 chemical tankers, providing transportation services for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and clean petroleum products.