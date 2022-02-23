StormGeo launches digital tool for ship’s carbon intensity improvement

February 23, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian weather forecasting provider StormGeo has launched a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Dashboard, a digital tool for ship operators to calculate, report and improve the CII rankings of their fleet.

The dashboard was developed in response to the industry’s need for the accurate assessment of vessel carbon intensity.

As described, the tool will help ship operators comply and stay ahead of new CII rules that require CII rating value for all cargo, ro-pax and cruise vessels above 5000 GT to be calculated and reported after 1 January 2023.

According to StormGeo, the new tool calculates attained and required CII ratings, and the deviation between the two, for a selected period using necessary vessel factors.

CII dashboard. Courtesy of StormGeo

Based on the preliminary CII rating, the tool also predicts the year of CII rating deterioration allowing the user to interpret how a vessel is currently ranked versus how it will be ranked in the future when CII rating limits are tightened. A three-day average trend element is also incorporated into the dashboard.

Kim Sørensen, COO of StormGeo Shipping, said: “This is a … solution that does more than just calculate CII ratings. Our active consulting, combined with an outlook of current CII rankings versus forecasted rankings offer the … service for fleet carbon intensity improvement.”

In 2021, a real-time CII dashboard was also launched by emissions verification company Verifavia Shipping to determine the operational efficiency and CII rating of ships over 5,000 GT.

