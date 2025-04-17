Back to overview
Home Green Marine Wärtsilä: Engine upgrades to improve CII on Ulusoy bulker duo

Wärtsilä: Engine upgrades to improve CII on Ulusoy bulker duo

Vessels
April 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to upgrade the main engines on two bulk carriers owned by Türkiye-based Ulusoy Sealines. The upgrade is expected to result in nearly 250 tons of annual fuel savings and a reduction of CO2 emissions by around 780 tons per year per vessel.

Courtesy of Ulusoy Sealines

The planned upgrades and retrofits of Wärtsilä RT-flex main engines on Ulusoy Sealines’ bulkers will be carried out to extend the vessels’ operational life and improve both performance and fuel efficiency, thereby significantly reducing emissions, Wärtsilä stated.

As explained, the upgrade aims to align the engines’ performance with the latest operational profile of the two vessels, both of which have undergone substantial changes since their initial delivery in 2011.

The project will see the integration of Wärtsilä Part Load Optimisation (WPLO), Intelligence Combustion Control (ICC), and Fuel Actuated Sackless Technology (FAST), for an anticipated carbon intensity indicator (CII) improvement of 5%, equating to a two-year extension of the CII rating.

Additionally, Wärtsilä estimates annual fuel savings of nearly 250 tons with the upgrade, resulting in potential cost savings of more than $150,000 per year, and a reduction in CO2 emissions of approximately 780 tons per year per vessel.

The delivery of the required parts and equipment for the two vessels, ULUSOY 11 and ULUSOY 12, is scheduled to take place during the first half of 2025.

“We continuously strive to operate our fleet in the most environmentally friendly and efficient manner possible. These engine upgrades are, therefore, very important to us and we are excited to be able to provide added value to our customers by combining existing assets with these state-of-the-art engine retrofits,” said A. Akin OZCOREKC, DPA–OPR Manager, at Ulusoy Sealines.

Collaboration with Wärtsilä is seen as one of Ulusoy Sealines’ efforts to maintain environmental and operational efficiency and comply with all relevant regulations.

With this in mind, the Turkish shipping company recently joined Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as an offtaker of the pool’s regulation compliance service.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles