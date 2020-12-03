Strategic Marine to deliver fast crew boat to Malaysian operator

December 3, 2020, by Nermina Kulovic

Singapore’s shipbuilder Strategic Marine has recently signed a sale and purchase agreement with Malaysian vessel operator Centus Marine for one 40m fast crew boat (FCB).

This will be the 48th vessel delivered by the aluminium shipbuilding specialist to Malaysian operators and the second one to be delivered to Centus Marine, Strategic Marine has said.

Delivery is scheduled for January 2021 at the shipbuilder’s Singapore yard.

The Generation 3 hull form was developed in close collaboration with Strategic Marine’s long-term design partner Southerly Designs in Australia and was extensively tested at the Australian Maritime College.

Centus Marine commented: “As we implement our plans to expand our fleet to serve the industry, we look forward to collaborate further with Strategic Marine in the near future”.

Designed to meet the specific requirements of oil majors, Centus Marine will deploy the vessel in Malaysian waters.

According to Strategic Marine, the vessel will be powered by three Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers providing an efficient propulsion system.

The station-keeping and manoeuvring capability are further enhanced by a tunnel thruster installed at the bow. The vessel is also equipped to carry out external fire-fighting roles by a remote-controlled water monitor with a capacity of 1200m³/hr.

The accommodation space features 16 berths in 7 cabins, a large galley and mess area as well as walk-in chiller & freezer to cater for a large crew with extended operational endurance.

The passenger saloon offers 70 reclining seats arranged with either single or twin seats in each row.

Strategic Marine also said that the aft deck has a clear area of 120m² with deck strength of 2t/m² protected by sturdy crash rails and planked with chemically treated hard timber. The vessel cargo fuel capacity is 70m³ and cargo freshwater capacity is 30m³.