Subsea 7 picks Tenaris for Bacalhau project off Brazil

January 26, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Pipe producer Tenaris and Subsea 7 have signed an agreement for the supply of pipes and coating services for Bacalhau project offshore Brazil.

Equinor is the operator of Bacalhau project, located 185 kilometres off the coast of São Paulo in Brazil.

Discovered in 2012, the Bacalhau oilfield sits in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin at a depth of approximately 2,050 metres.

The agreement includes the provision of 75 kilometres of seamless pipes for risers and flowlines that will be manufactured at Dalmine, Tenaris’s seamless pipe mill in Italy.

After production, Tenaris will mechanically line the tubes with CRA material, engineered for the purpose of improving corrosion resistance.

The agreement also includes anticorrosive and thermal insulation coating for 151 kilometres of pipes at Confab, Tenaris’s production facility in Pindamonhangaba, Brazil.

Specifically, Tenaris said it will apply A 3LPP anticorrosive coating to 81 kilometres, while 5LPP Syntactic thermal insulation will go on the remaining 70 kilometres.

“This project is a great example of the world-class start to finish solutions Tenaris is capable of providing to our customers. We have been chosen by Subsea 7 to support them with seamless pipes, coating, logistics, storage and project management, also covering the relationship with other suppliers,” says Renato Catallini, Tenaris president in Brazil.