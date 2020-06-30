Subsea 7 picks Trendsetter connectors for King’s Quay
Trendsetter Engineering has secured a contract from Subsea 7 for Murphy’s King’s Quay Development.
The Houston-based subsea specialist said it landed the contract in the second quarter of 2020.
The scope of supply comprises more than 40 connectors spanning Trendsetter’s TC2, TC7, and TC16 products.
According to Trendsetter, equipment deliveries will complete in the third quarter of 2021.
The Trendsetter CS family of subsea connector solutions meet industry needs for reliable, innovative connector products.
They are available with bores from 2” through 16” nominal sizes, as well as multi‐bore, 400°F and 20,000 psi.
Specifically, these will find use in gas lift, production, and export service.
Tony Matson, vice president of Projects for Trendsetter Engineering, said:
“We are delighted to work with Subsea 7 to deliver the King’s Quay development for Murphy.”
“Trendsetter connection systems have an excellent performance and delivery track record and we are excited to supply our solutions to one of the most high profile projects in the Gulf of Mexico.”
