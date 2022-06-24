Subsea 7 starts floating offshore green hydrogen collaboration with OneSea

June 24, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Subsea 7 has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Dutch hydrogen technology developer, OneSea Energy, to collaborate in the field of floating offshore green hydrogen production.

The Memorandum of Understanding provides that OneSea and Subsea 7 will move forward together in exploring and developing field-specific solutions for offshore hydrogen production.

Both companies will jointly participate in development studies and continue to search and evaluate suitable concepts and technologies with the goal of enabling and accelerating the development of large scale offshore green hydrogen.

OneSea has developed several concepts to produce floating green hydrogen, from shallow to deep waters.

Source: OneSea

The three solutions are OSE50, OSE400, and OSE1000.

The OSE50 has an electrolyzer capacity of 50 MW and is designed to operate at shallow water locations nearby LNG terminals and industrial clusters with access to renewable energy sources such as tidal, solar or wind.

With an electrolyzer capacity of 400 MW, the OSE400 is said to be suitable for deep water and harsh environments allowing for increased capacity loads. The unit provides the possibility of storing and offloading hydrogen in gas and liquid form (LOHC), OneSea said.

The OSE1000 unit has an electrolyzer capacity of 1,000 MW and is designed for remote operation with hub capabilities and can be deployed in large-scale floating wind farms developed for the exclusive production and export of green hydrogen.

According to OneSea, the fast-track and plug-and-play nature of its design allows quick deployment of the units with minimum impact to existing offshore energy generation projects.

The company said it provides full turn-key leasing floating hydrogen production solutions and operations.

The aim of OneSea’s business model is said to be to de-risk the client initial cash intensive asset investment and offer a fixed rate solution that guarantees the delivery of the committed output.